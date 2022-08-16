Philadelphia Phillies star outfielder Bryce Harper posted an Instagram story of himself taking swings during a BP session at Citizens Bank Park on Monday, and interim manager Rob Thomson confirmed the 60-swing session went well.

"I just texted him and he said he feels great,'' Thomson said.

It was the first time Harper has swung a bat since having his left thumb fractured by a Blake Snell pitch on June 25. Harper will have another batting practice session on Wednesday and hit off a high-speed pitching machine.

There is no timetable for him to begin a rehab assignment.

Harper was slashing .318/.385/.599 with 15 home runs and 48 RBIs before the injury sidelined him.

