The Texas Rangers have fired president of baseball operations Jon Daniels on Wednesday, effective immediately, it was announced.

"The bottom line is we have not had a winning record since 2016 and for much of that time, have not been competitive in the A.L. West Division," owner Ray Davis said in a statement. "While I am certain we are heading in the right direction, I feel a change in leadership of the baseball operations department will be beneficial going forward."

General manager Chris Young will take over Daniels' duties.