The Oakland Athletics have released veteran shortstop Elvis Andrus, it was announced Wednesday.

Andrus, who hit a home run in the Athletics' 5-1 victory against the Texas Rangers on Tuesday night, voiced his frustrations about playing time this past weekend.

"Everybody knows I'm an everyday player. So doing this, it's not fun for me," Andrus told the San Francisco Chronicle on Friday after not being in the starting lineup for the fourth time in seven games. "Of course I'm upset. I'm pissed about it. But like I said, the best I can do is stay positive and wait for my turn and be ready whatever happens."

The 33-year-old Andrus, who is making $14 million this season, has 386 plate appearances, and he needed to reach 550 to convert a $15 million team option for 2023 into a player option.

Andrus is hitting .237 with 8 home runs and 30 RBIs this season. He played his first 12 seasons with the Rangers before joining Oakland in 2021.

The Athletics have recalled infielder Sheldon Neuse from Triple-A Las Vegas in a corresponding roster move.