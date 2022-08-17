The Chicago White Sox announced a new name, image and likeness and mentorship program geared toward college student-athletes as White Sox ambassadors.

The program, called CHISOX Athlete, will focus on financial and professional marketing opportunities by offering social media promotions, access to professional resources within the organization's front office and career mentorship with sports executives.

The organization also announced the first group of athletes it has signed, that includes Michigan wide receiver A.J. Henning, DePaul basketball players Ahamad Bynum and Anaya Peoples, Iowa women's basketball player Kylie Feuerbach, Illinois men's basketball player Terrence Shannon Jr., Northwestern volleyball player Temi Thomas-Ailara, Michigan women's basketball player Cameron Williams and Notre Dame women's soccer player Kiki Van Zanten.

This isn't the first time a professional organization has offered an NIL deal to college athletes, as former Miami quarterback D'Eriq King had signed a contract with the NHL's Florida Panthers to be an ambassador.

This program through the White Sox is unique, however, that it includes professional and career mentorship for the athletes and goes beyond a regular social media influencer contract.

The athletes will take part in a pregame ceremony and sit in a private suite with friends and family. In addition to the name, image and likeness program, the White Sox are also offering any student-athletes two complimentary tickets to select games for the remainder of the 2022 season through the organization's website.