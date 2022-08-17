Cincinnati Reds first baseman Joey Votto announced after his team's 1-0 win over the Philadelphia Phillies on Wednesday that he will have season-ending surgery Friday to repair a torn left rotator cuff.

Votto told reporters his injury has "been lingering" for a while" and that he has had a "difficult time" this season. He said he first suffered the injury in 2015 but it was only in the past three to four months that it began to really bother him.

"It's a big blow obviously. We're going to miss him a ton,'' manager David Bell said. "I have no idea how he was playing with it. I was lucky enough to talk to the doctors. They were very clear this has to be done now.''

The 38-year-old Votto, a six-time All-Star and 2010 NL MVP, hit just .205 this season with 11 homers and 41 RBIs.

"I'm not sure if it's affected my performance, I don't want to make an excuse," Votto said.

Votto said the goal is to be back healthy for spring training. Next season is the final season of the 10-year, $225 million extension he signed with the Reds in 2012. The Reds hold a club option for the 2024 season.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.