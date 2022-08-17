Detroit Tigers left-hander Tarik Skubal had flexor tendon surgery Wednesday in Los Angeles, manager A.J. Hinch told reporters.

"It was exploratory in nature. Dr. (Neal) ElAttrache went in and saw exactly what was ailing Tarik. It was successful, and that's the extent of the update that I know," Hinch said, according to mlive.com.

A timeline for Skubal's return has not yet been established. Matthew Boyd, who pitched for the Tigers as recently as last season, underwent a similar surgery last September. Now with the Seattle Mariners, Boyd has yet to pitch this season.

The Tigers shut Skubal down for the season on Saturday because of arm fatigue. Skubal, 25, last pitched Aug. 1.

In 21 starts this season, Skubal is 7-8 with a 3.52 ERA.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.