The San Diego Padres are signing righty reliever Brandon Kintzler to a minor league deal, according to sources familiar with the situation.

Kintzler, 38, hasn't pitched this season after being released by the Philadelphia Phillies last August but could be major league ready by September.

A veteran of 12 seasons, Kintzler has played on six different teams, making the all-star game as the Minnesota Twins closer in 2017. He subsequently had success with the Cubs and Marlins before posting a 6.37 ERA with the Phillies last season. He has a career 3.50 ERA with a 1.284 WHIP.

Kintzler was the Marlins closer in the shortened 2020 season -- when he saved 12 games -- helping Miami to a second round playoff appearance. At his best, Kintzler featured a sinker with great movement. The Padres bullpen has a 3.72 ERA, ranking 12th in MLB.