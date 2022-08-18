Shortstop Elvis Andrus is signing with the Chicago White Sox, sources told ESPN's Jeff Passan on Thursday.

Andrus, who was released by the Oakland Athletics on Wednesday, cleared waivers and is expected to join the White Sox in Cleveland on Friday.

The White Sox, who are currently without All-Star shortstop Tim Anderson following finger surgery, placed infielder/outfielder Leury Garcia on the 10-day injured list Wednesday because of a strained lower back. Garcia had been splitting time with rookie Lenyn Sosa at shortstop in Anderson's absence.

Andrus, who turns 34 on Aug. 26, is hitting .237 with eight home runs and 30 RBIs this season. He played his first 12 seasons with the Rangers before being traded to Oakland in February 2021.

The two-time American League All-Star selection is a career .270 hitter with 87 homers and 703 RBIs in 1,904 career games.

The White Sox (61-57) enter Thursday two games back in both the American League Central standings and in the race for the AL's final wild-card spot.