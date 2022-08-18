Colorado Rockies outfielder Charlie Blackmon and pitcher Antonio Senzatela both left Thursday's game against the St. Louis Cardinals in the second inning because of apparent leg injuries.

Blackmon ran awkwardly to first base while beating out an infield single in the top of the first inning. The four-time All-Star stayed in the game for the remainder of the opening frame before being replaced by Wynton Bernard before the bottom of the second.

Senzatela suffered an apparent left knee injury in the bottom of the second while attempting to cover first base on a grounder by St. Louis' Brendan Donovan.

Antonio Senzatela fell to the ground and needed help walking off the field after appearing to injure his knee while covering first base. AP Photo/Jeff Roberson

The veteran right-hander fell to the ground near first base and eventually was helped to the Rockies' dugout after a lengthy evaluation.

The Rockies did not disclose an immediate diagnosis for either injury.

Blackmon, 36, is batting .264 with 16 home runs and 67 RBIs this season, his 12th with the Rockies. Senzatela, who was replaced by left-hander Austin Gomber, is 3-6 with a 5.07 ERA in 19 starts this season.