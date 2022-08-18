The Philadelphia Phillies placed center fielder Brandon Marsh on the 10-day injured list Thursday with a sprained left ankle, the team announced.

The move was made retroactive to Wednesday. Marsh suffered the injury when he crashed into the wall while trying to catch a home run by the Cincinnati Reds' Jonathan India on Tuesday in the Phillies' 11-4 victory.

To fill his roster spot, the Phillies claimed outfielder Bradley Zimmer off waivers from the Toronto Blue Jays. Zimmer hit .105 with two home runs and three RBIs for Toronto this season.

Reigning National League MVP Bryce Harper was transferred to the 60-day IL to make room on the 40-man roster for Zimmer. Harper, who has been sidelined since late June with a fractured left thumb, began to take batting practice for the first time this week.

Marsh, acquired by the Phillies before the trade deadline from the Los Angeles Angels, is hitting .250 with two RBIs in 12 games with the Phillies. Overall, he has a .228 average with eight home runs and 39 RBIs this season.