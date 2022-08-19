Atlanta Braves outfielder Marcell Ozuna was arrested early Friday morning on a DUI charge, according to Gwinnett County Jail records.

Ozuna, 31, was arrested by Norcross Police and booked into the Gwinnett County Jail at 4:30 a.m. Friday. In addition to DUI, he was charged with an unsafe lane change. He was released on a $1,830 bond at 8:12 a.m.

Ozuna, who is in the second year of a $65 million, four-year contract with the Braves, has not played since Sunday as the two-time All-Star selection has fallen into platoon roles at designated hitter and left field. He is batting .214 with 20 home runs this season.

Ozuna was arrested in May 2021 on charges of aggravated assault by strangulation and battery after police officers said they witnessed him attacking his wife. He was placed on administrative leave during Major League Baseball's investigation and missed Atlanta's World Series championship run last fall.

He was allowed to return to the Braves this season, and he apologized to his teammates and fans in May, saying, "I'm going to give you the best and I'm going to be a better person."

As part of requirements of a pretrial diversion program to have those charges dropped, Ozuna was required to serve six months of probation and complete a 24-week family violence intervention program, at least 200 hours of community service and an anger-management course.