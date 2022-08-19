The Colorado Rockies placed right-handed pitcher Antonio Senzatela on the 15-day IL with a torn left ACL, the team announced on Friday.

Senzatela was injured during the second inning of Thursday's 13-0 loss to the St. Louis Cardinals while attempting to cover first base on a grounder by St. Louis' Brendan Donovan.

The veteran right-hander fell to the ground near first base and eventually was helped to the Rockies' dugout after a lengthy evaluation.

To fill Senzatela's spot on the roster, the Rockies reinstated right-hander Jhoulys Chacin from the 15-day IL.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.