DETROIT -- Patrick Sandoval pitched a four-hitter for his first career shutout, and the Los Angeles Angels beat the Detroit Tigers 1-0 Friday night on Jared Walsh's second-inning homer.

Sandoval (4-8) threw 97 pitches, struck out nine, walked none and didn't allow a runner past first base as the Angels ended a three-game skid.

The 25-year-old left-hander retired 12 straight batters before Victor Reyes singled with one out in the ninth. Sandoval then got Riley Greene to ground into a game-ending double play, the third the Angels turned behind him.

Mike Trout returned to the Angels' lineup after missing 30 games with an injury to his upper back and ribcage. He went 1-for-4 with a single. Shohei Ohtani, who totaled seven hits in his previous two games, went 0-for-3 with a walk.

"I thought he had some really good swings, especially for a guy who hasn't faced live pitching in over a month,'' Angels interim manager Phil Nevin said. "He hammered that single to left and the ball he hit to right in the ninth is probably a triple if doesn't land foul by an inch.''

Trout hadn't played since July 12. His returns comes with only seven weeks left in another lost season for the Angels (52-67), who haven't made the playoffs since 2014. Los Angeles has plummeted out of the postseason picture again this summer despite being in first place in the AL West on May 11.

To make room for Trout, the Angels optioned OF Steven Duggar to Triple-A Salt Lake.

Matt Manning (0-1) took a tough-luck loss, working seven innings and allowing three hits and a walk as the Tigers dropped their 10th of 12 games.

Manning's only mistake was a 1-0 changeup he left over the middle of the plate to Walsh, who sent it over the wall in right field.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.