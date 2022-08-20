SAVANNAH, Ga. -- Former Boston Red Sox star Bill Lee collapsed in the bullpen while warming up for the Savannah Bananas during an exhibition game Friday night, but the 75-year-old pitcher walked off the field with assistance.

"He was able to leave the stadium with medical attention and was taken to a local hospital," team president Jared Orton said in an email to The Associated Press.

There was no other immediate word on his condition.

Lee, a member of the Red Sox Hall of Fame and fondly nicknamed "Spaceman," was in the right-field bullpen when the episode occurred. The game was paused before resuming after Lee exited the field.

Lee has pitched for the Bananas, a popular club known for its bright yellow uniforms and entertaining antics on and off the field. Friday's game aired nationally on ESPN2.

In 14 seasons with Boston and Montreal, Lee went 119-90. An All-Star in 1973, the left-hander helped pitch the Red Sox into the 1975 World Series and started Game 7 against Cincinnati. Lee exited in the seventh inning and Boston later lost to Cincinnati 4-3.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.