Detroit Tigers right-hander Rony Garcia likely is done for the season with a shoulder injury, manager A.J. Hinch said Saturday.

Garcia missed three weeks at the beginning of July with soreness in his right shoulder. He returned to the 15-day injured list with the same injury on July 25 after one appearance.

Garcia, 24, is 3-3 with a 4.41 ERA in 16 games (eight starts) this season. He has 48 strikeouts in 51 innings.