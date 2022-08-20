The Tampa Bay Rays got good news on the injury front Saturday, with outfielder Manuel Margot being activated from the 60-day injury list and ace Tyler Glasnow pitched his first live batting-practice session since undergoing Tommy John surgery a little over one year ago.

Margot, who hasn't played since injuring his right knee June 20, was in Saturday's starting lineup against the Kansas City Royals, playing right field and batting third.

The 27-year-old Margot, who suffered the injury while trying to make a leaping catch at the fence against the New York Yankees, was transferred to the 60-day IL on June 23. He batted .231 with two RBIs in seven rehab games at two minor league levels.

Margot was batting .302 with three homers and 27 RBIs in 51 games before the injury.

Glasnow, the 2021 Opening Day starter, threw 20 pitches to hitters in sweltering summer heat Saturday at the Rays' spring training complex in Port Charlotte, Florida.

Rays manager Kevin Cash said the session "went well."

There is a chance the 6-foot-8 Glasnow will return before the regular season ends. He went 5-2 with a 2.66 ERA in 14 starts last year before having surgery on Aug. 4, 2021.

In other injury news, Tampa Bay shortstop Wander Franco (surgery on right hamate bone in hand) was scheduled to sit out his fourth consecutive game with Triple-A Durham after departing his first rehab game Tuesday with hand soreness.

Cash said Saturday's plan was to get treatment for Franco, take grounders and throw. He didn't rule out hitting in an indoor cage. Franco has been on the IL since July 10. He also missed 23 games this season due to a right quadriceps strain.

The Rays made room on the active roster for Margot by placing outfielder Roman Quinn (left knee contusion) on the 10-day IL, while right-hander Ralph Garza Jr. was designated for assignment to clear space on the 40-man roster.

Quinn, 29, batted .262 with four RBIs in 21 games since signing with the Rays on July 21.

Garza, 28, was 2-2 with a 3.34 ERA in 19 appearances out of the Tampa Bay bullpen.

Reuters and The Associated Press contributed to this report.