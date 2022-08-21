The Chicago White Sox placed starting catcher Yasmani Grandal on the 10-day injured list Sunday with a left knee strain.

Grandal suffered the injury when he was thrown out at the plate in the seventh inning of Saturday night's 2-0 victory over the host Cleveland Guardians. He was unable to put any weight on his leg as he was helped off the field and was on crutches in the clubhouse after the game.

The White Sox called up catcher Carlos Perez from Triple-A Charlotte in a corresponding move and transferred right-hander Kyle Crick (elbow) to the 60-day IL to open a spot for Perez on the 40-man roster.

Perez, 26, is hitting .257 with 17 home runs and 63 RBIs for Charlotte.

Grandal, 33, is batting .203 with three home runs and 21 RBIs.

The White Sox (62-59) enter Sunday in third place in the American League Central.