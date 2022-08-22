        <
        >

          Philadelphia Phillies All-Star Bryce Harper (thumb) to start rehabilitation assignment Tuesday

          5:01 PM ET
          • ESPN

          Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Bryce Harper, who is recovering from a fractured left thumb, is scheduled to begin a minor league rehabilitation assignment Tuesday, it was announced.

          Harper is expected to play with Triple-A Lehigh Valley through Saturday, Lehigh said in a statement.

          Last week, Harper completed a 60-swing BP session at Citizens Bank Park. It was the first time he had swung a bat since his thumb was fractured by a pitch June 25.

          The seven-time All-Star and two-time MVP is batting .318 with 15 home runs and 48 RBIs this season.