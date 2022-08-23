Chicago White Sox right-hander Michael Kopech was placed on the 15-day injured list Tuesday because of a left knee strain that he suffered while warming up prior to his start Monday against the Kansas City Royals.

Kopech, 26, called team trainers to the mound while throwing his warm-up pitches but stayed in the game. He faced four batters -- hitting one, allowing an RBI single to Salvador Perez, and walking the bases full before departing. The Royals scored four times in that first inning en route to a 6-4 win.

"What sucks most about today is I put the team in a tough situation,'' Kopech said after Monday's game.

Kopech is 4-9 with a 3.58 ERA in 23 appearances this season, his first as a starter.

White Sox manager Tony La Russa said two weeks should be enough time for Kopech to heal and be in pitching shape. He indicated that Davis Martin would pitch in Kopech's absence.

The team recalled left-hander Tanner Banks from Triple-A Charlotte prior to Tuesday night's game against the Baltimore Orioles.

Chicago enters Tuesday three games out of first place in the AL Central and four back of the final American League wild card.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.