Royals relief pitcher Amir Garrett's suspension for tossing a drink at a fan earlier this month was reduced from three games to two and he will begin serving the punishment Tuesday when Kansas City hosts the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Garrett was suspended by Major League Baseball on Aug. 15 for tossing a drink at a fan behind the Royals' dugout during a game at Chicago against the White Sox on Aug. 2. He also received an undisclosed fine.

Garrett appealed the suspension, which allowed him to keep pitching until his appeal was ruled upon.

He posted an apology on Twitter the day after the incident, writing that his actions were "uncalled for." Garrett also tweeted that players "are held to a higher standard and the chirping from fans" is part of the game.

He said earlier this month that he reached out to the fan and sent a jersey to him and his son.

The left-hander is 3-1 and has a 4.08 ERA in 44 appearances this season, his first with the Royals. Last year with the Cincinnati Reds, Garrett was given a seven-game suspension for his role in a benches-clearing fight between the Reds and the Chicago Cubs. He appealed and had the ban cut to five games.

