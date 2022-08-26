The Tampa Bay Rays have agreed to a contract extension with right-handed pitcher Tyler Glasnow through 2023, the team announced on Friday.

Glasnow, who was set to make $5.35 million in 2023, will get a significant raise to $25 million in 2024, a source confirmed to ESPN's Jeff Passan.

The Tampa Bay Times was first to report the value of Glasnow's deal for the 2024 season.

Glasnow, who is rehabbing from Tommy John surgery, was set to reach free agency after next season.

The 29-year-old threw 21 pitches to a pair of minor leaguers before Tuesday's game against the Los Angeles Angels, topping out at 97 mph.

"I think it's like easy to be very optimistic," Glasnow said Tuesday. "I felt really good, my velo was good, execution was good, but again, if I'm not comfortable and I don't feel like 100 percent and ready to go, then I'm not. I'm not going to push it."

The Rays ace had Tommy John surgery on Aug. 4, 2021, and last appeared for the Rays on June 14, 2021, against the Chicago White Sox.

The Rays currently sit atop the American League wild-card standings. With the end of the regular season just over a month away, Glasnow hasn't ruled out a return this season.

"It's going to be the hardest thing for me to come to the decision," Glasnow said. "I really do want to come back. I want to help the team, especially the position we're in, but I'm not going to jeopardize the rest of my career."

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.