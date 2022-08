The St. Louis Cardinals have placed star third baseman Nolan Arenado on paternity leave.

The Cardinals also recalled rookie infielder/outfielder Juan Yepez from Triple-A Memphis on Friday.

Brendan Donovan started at third for Arenado in the Cardinals' series home opener against Atlanta.

Arenado is hitting .300 with 26 homers and 82 RBIs in 116 games.