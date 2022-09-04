Here's how close Albert Pujols is to 700 home runs

Albert Pujols is one of the greatest hitters of all time, a terrifying force at the plate who racked up three MVP awards and two World Series titles.

Now, near the end of his incredible career, he's about to add a rare honor to his collection of achievements.

Pujols is five home runs away from becoming just the fourth member of the 700-HR club, joining Babe Ruth, Hank Aaron and Barry Bonds. It's been something of a late-career renaissance for Pujols -- his return to the St. Louis Cardinals for what he says is his final season has sparked his best offensive year in over a decade. He's hitting .272/.348/.526, and he has slugged 16 home runs in a mere 84 games. If he decided to play for one more season, there's a good chance he'd even be able to pass Ruth for third on the all-time homer list.

One dinger at a time, however. We'll keep track of Pujols' chase for 700 right here.

Next games:

Mon., 4:15 p.m. ET vs. WAS (facing Anibal Sanchez)

Tues, 7:45 p.m. ET vs. WAS (facing Paolo Espino)

Wed., 7:45 p.m. ET vs. WAS (facing Cory Abbott)

All-time home run list

Barry Bonds: 762

Hank Aaron: 755

Babe Ruth: 714

Alex Rodriguez: 696

Albert Pujols: 695

Home run No. 695

On Sunday night against the Chicago Cubs, Pujols launched a pitch from Brandon Hughes out of the ballpark for his 695th career home run. He's now one shy of tying Alex Rodriguez at 696.