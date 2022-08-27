OAKLAND, Calif. -- New York Yankees reliever Lou Trivino got a tap on his shoulder as he warmed up in the bullpen alerting him he had on the wrong jersey: the No. 50 belonging to Jameson Taillon instead of his own 56.

Trivino had pulled off his sweatshirt to throw pitches on a cool Friday night at the Coliseum and the problem became clear. He began to warm up in case he was needed to replace Wandy Peralta, who surrendered an RBI single to pinch-hitter Dermis García but finished the 2-hour, 50-minute game for his third save as New York beat the Oakland Athletics 3-2.

"I don't know. It happens," Trivino said. "... I was warming up. I wasn't even paying attention."

A bat boy scurried out with the right jersey, and Trivino made a quick change.

Trivino, who was traded by the A's to New York at the deadline along with Frankie Montas, said he wasn't sure who told him about the mix-up. He laughed it all off, saying, "It wasn't the first time, it's probably not the last."

So he had done it before? "Oh, yeah, who hasn't?" he cracked and agreed that next time he could try on Aaron Judge's No. 99 for a little fun.

Trivino had joked he wanted some attention since he wasn't playing. He got it all right.

"I didn't know that," Judge said, grinning, "I'll have to get on him."