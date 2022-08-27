The Boston Red Sox reinstated second baseman Trevor Story from the 10-day injured list Saturday, returning a much-needed bat to a struggling lineup.

To create a roster spot for Story, Boston optioned outfielder Jarren Duran to Triple-A Worcester after Friday's 9-8 win over the Tampa Bay Rays. Duran occupied center field most of the month while Enrique Hernandez was on the injured list.

Story, 29, was placed on the injured list with a right hand contusion back on July 16, and the team's move was retroactive to July 14. The right-handed veteran, in his first season with Boston, made two rehabilitation starts at second base Aug. 24-25 for Double-A Portland, going 3-for-5 with three runs, a double, a home run and three RBIs.

After a slow start to the season, Story, who came to the Red Sox from the Colorado Rockies, has worked his way up to a .221 batting average, with 49 runs, 17 doubles, 15 home runs, 58 RBIs and a team-high 10 stolen bases. He has appeared in 81 games for Boston this season, making 79 starts at second base.

Duran, 25, has played 57 games for Boston this season, making 47 starts in center field and five in right field. The left-handed hitter is carrying a .220 (44-for-200) average with 23 runs, 20 extra-base hits and 17 RBIs in the majors this season and may well come back to the Red Sox next month, when rosters expand. He is hitting .305 with 23 extra-base hits and 28 RBIs in 43 games for Worcester.

Friday's win snapped a four-game skid for the Red Sox, a span in which they did not score more than five runs in any game.