OAKLAND, Calif. -- New York Yankees reliever Aroldis Chapman has been placed on the injured list because of a leg infection, manager Aaron Boone said Saturday.

Speaking before the Yankees took on the Oakland Athletics in the third game of a four-game series, Boone said the infection stemmed from a tattoo.

The veteran, who is no longer the closer in New York, hasn't pitched since Aug. 19, though he has been used in several different roles this season. Boone added that he expects Chapman to pitch again this season.

It's another challenge for a Yankees bullpen that has been short-handed throughout the summer. And that won't change this weekend, as New York won't call anyone up because Clay Holmes, also on the injured list, is set to be reinstated sometime next week.

A seven-time All-Star, Chapman sports a 4.70 ERA this season to go along with a 1.44 WHIP. In his second turn with the Yankees, Chapman will be a free agent this offseason.

The Yankees entered play Saturday with a nine-game lead for first place in the American League East, and they had a five-game winning streak that included a sweep of the New York Mets in the Subway Series.