The Los Angeles Dodgers have placed All-Star right-hander Tony Gonsolin on the 15-day injured list because of a right forearm strain.

The Dodgers recalled right-hander Michael Grove in a corresponding move to replace Gonsolin, who was set to start Monday night's game at the Miami Marlins. Grove will now make the start in Gonsolin's place.

Gonsolin has anchored the Dodgers' rotation this season, leading the National League with a 16-1 record and a 2.10 ERA. He has 116 strikeouts over 128⅓ innings, and the .169 batting average against Gonsolin is the lowest in MLB this season.

The news comes less than a week after Dodgers star right-hander Walker Buehler underwent Tommy John surgery for the second time in his career, officially ending his season and likely keeping him out for 2023 as well.

Grove, 25, has no decisions and a 5.79 ERA in two games (one start) for the Dodgers. He made his MLB debut on May 15 and is facing the Marlins for the first time.

Grove is 0-4 with a 3.48 ERA in 17 games (15 starts) this season between Double-A Tulsa and Oklahoma City.