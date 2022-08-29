PHOENIX -- Noted prospect Corbin Carroll is expected to make his big league debut with the Arizona Diamondbacks on Monday night.

The 22-year-old outfielder hit .303 with 22 doubles, eight triples, 23 homers, 61 RBI and had 31 stolen bases over 91 games split between Double-A and Triple-A this season.

Carroll has become one of the game's consensus top prospects since being taken with the No. 16 overall pick by the Diamondbacks in 2019. This month, Carroll was ranked as the No. 1 prospect in ESPN analyst Kiley McDaniel's 2022 midseason rankings.

His promotion continues the D-backs' push to move prospects -- like fellow outfielders Jake McCarthy and Alek Thomas -- to the big leagues as they continue their rebuild.

The D-backs sent outfielder Jordan Luplow to Triple-A to make room for Carroll.

Arizona begins a three-game series against the Philadelphia Phillies on Monday. The D-backs are coming off a three-game sweep over the Chicago White Sox over the weekend.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.