As Albert Pujols continues to climb the all-time home run list during his farewell season, he's also setting major league records in the process.

On Thursday night in Cincinnati, the St. Louis Cardinals slugger hit career home run No. 694, and it came against a 450th different pitcher, a big league record.

This time, it was Reds reliever Ross Detwiler who was on the wrong end of a history-making drive. Pujols smashed a 369-foot, two-run homer to right field in the third inning, giving St. Louis an 8-0 lead and breaking a tie with Barry Bonds.

It continued a remarkable run for the 42-year-old Pujols, who has eight home runs this month alone, tying Bonds (April 2007) and Carl Yastrzemski (July 1983) for the most in a single month by a player aged 42 or older. It's the most home runs Pujols has hit in a single calendar month since June 2015, when he hit 13.

He had just seven from April through July this season.

Pujols is now just two home runs shy of tying Alex Rodriguez for fourth on the all-time list (696).

Information from ESPN Stats & Information was used in this report.