Aaron Judge drives a hanging curveball 434 feet to center field for his 50th home run of the season and cuts the Angels' lead to 4-3. (0:37)

ANAHEIM -- A 434-foot drive off Angels reliever Ryan Tepera etched Aaron Judge's name in the major league history books on Monday night, as he became only the 10th player in MLB history -- and third member of the storied New York Yankees franchise -- to record multiple 50-home run seasons.

A sold-out Angel Stadium crowd of 44,537 -- one that included his parents and a majority of Yankees fans -- cheered on the California-born Judge with an "M-V-P! M-V-P!" refrain as he circled the bases following his eighth-inning solo blast that landed in the left-center-field waterfall and trimmed New York's deficit to one in a 4-3 loss.