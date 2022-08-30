Arizona's Corbin Carroll collects his first MLB hit, a double that scores a pair of runs in a roller coaster game vs. the Phillies. (0:22)

PHOENIX -- Corbin Carroll hit a go-ahead, two-run double in his big league debut and the Arizona Diamondbacks climbed out of an early seven-run hole to batter the Philadelphia Phillies 13-7 on Monday night.

The Diamondbacks trailed 7-0 early in the game but rallied for six runs in the fourth and six more in the fifth for a 12-7 lead.

Carroll had the hit that pushed the D-backs ahead, breaking a 7-all tie in the fifth with a line drive into left-center that brought home Christian Walker and Emmanuel Rivera. It was the top prospect's first MLB hit.

Carroll was promoted after hitting .303 with 22 doubles, eight triples, 23 homers, 61 RBIs and had 31 stolen bases over 91 games split between Double-A and Triple-A this season.

He's become one of the game's consensus top prospects since being taken with the No. 16 overall pick by the Diamondbacks in 2019. This month, Carroll was the No. 1 prospect in ESPN analyst Kiley McDaniel's 2022 midseason rankings.

His promotion continues the D-backs' push to move prospects -- like fellow outfielders Jake McCarthy and Alek Thomas -- to the big leagues as they continue their rebuild.

The Phillies scored in each of the first four innings and looked like they were going to cruise. Kyle Schwarber had the biggest blow, hitting his NL-leading 36th homer deep into the right field seats to give Philadelphia a 7-0 lead in the fourth.

That's when the D-backs started their comeback, scoring six in the bottom of the fourth to cut the deficit to 7-6. Second baseman Jean Segura made a costly error on a bobbled grounder with two outs that extended the inning and Kelly made the Phillies pay with a three-run double down the right-field line.

Phillies starter Ranger Suarez gave up no hits through three innings but couldn't get out of the fourth. He gave up six runs, but just two earned, over 3 2/3 innings.

The bullpen couldn't stop the damage. Cristopher Sanchez (2-2) took the loss, giving up five earned runs while getting only two outs.

Luis Frias (1-0) got the win after 2 1/3 innings of scoreless relief.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.