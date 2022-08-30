Keston Hiura gives the Brewers a 7-5 win over the Pirates with a two-run homer in the ninth inning. (0:25)

Nothing like being put in the "friend zone" for all the world to see.

It's apparently what happened to a Milwaukee Brewers fan after a message to him was posted on the video scoreboard during Monday's 7-5 win against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Along with the normal birthday and anniversary messages, common on boards at any ballgame, an unknown sender had this one for "Mark":

Mark -- Your friendship means the world to me -- Let's not wreck it.

According to Oxford Languages, the friend zone is "a situation in which a friendship exists between two people, one of whom has an unreciprocated romantic or sexual interest in the other." "Mark" might be there after that in-game announcement.

A screenshot of the message was tweeted out by the Brewers' social media account along with a comment from outfielder Christian Yelich, who claims the team saw the message and agreed to "win one for Mark."

That's exactly what Milwaukee did after scoring two runs in the eighth inning to tie the game against the Pittsburgh Pirates, then winning it in the ninth on a walkoff home run by Keston Hiura.