Los Angeles Dodgers left-hander Clayton Kershaw, who has not pitched since Aug. 4 due to lower back pain, will start against the New York Mets on Thursday, manager Dave Roberts said Tuesday.

Kershaw, 34, threw a simulated game earlier this week. This is the second time this season that he's been on the injured list due to an injured back, with the previous stint having affected his right side.

The three-time NL Cy Young Award winner was warming up before the fifth inning against the San Francisco Giants on Aug. 4 when he winced and pointed to the Dodgers' dugout. He later walked off the field with a trainer.

The nine-time All-Star is 7-3 with a 2.64 ERA and 88 strikeouts in 85⅓ innings this season.

The move will allow Dustin May to pitch Friday at home against the San Diego Padres on five days rest.