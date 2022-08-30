NEW YORK -- The return of Mets right-hander Carlos Carrasco appears close.

Mets manager Buck Showalter said Carrasco threw a simulated game Monday, and the veteran will be back in the rotation by the end of the week if everything goes well.

"We'll see. Step by step," Showalter said. "It went well. Threw 50, almost 55 pitches. Felt good, feels good today. We'll see how his workday goes."

Carrasco has been on the injured list since Aug. 16 with a low grade oblique strain. He was initially expected to miss three to four weeks, but he is on track to return sooner.

Carrasco, 35, has had a bounce-back season after struggling in 2021. Through 23 starts, he has a 3.92 ERA with a 1.30 WHIP in 126⅓ innings pitched, posting 1.7 bWAR. Before going on the injured list, Carrasco had a strong string of starts from July 3 through Aug. 9, going 5-0 with a 1.69 ERA in seven starts.