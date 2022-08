MIAMI -- Tampa Bay Rays All-Star left-hander Shane McClanahan was a late scratch in his scheduled start against the Miami Marlins Tuesday because of left shoulder impingement, the team said.

The 25-year-old McClanahan (11-5, 2.20 ERA) has made 24 starts and emerged as one of the top pitchers in the major leagues this season. He will undergo further testing on Wednesday.

Right-hander Shawn Armstrong replaced McClanahan against Miami.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.