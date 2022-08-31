ANAHEIM, Calif. -- New York Yankees starter Jameson Taillon was pulled from the game against the Los Angeles Angels after only two innings Tuesday night, after being hit by a 91 MPH liner off the bat of Magneuris Sierra.

The Yankees later announced that Taillon had a right forearm contusion.

Taillon threw his 33rd pitch of the night to Sierra, a 94 MPH fastball that the speedy Angels outfielder hit towards the mound. Taillon attempted to field the ball, but managed to only slow it down for second baseman DJ LeMahieu, who promptly threw it to first base for the third out of the inning.

Greg Weissert, a recent call-up for the Yankees, took the mound in place of Taillon in the third inning, with the game tied at 2-2. Taillon allowed two hits, including a two-run home run to Max Stassi shortly before leaving the game. Taillon is 12-4 with a 3.97 ERA this season, allowing 22 home runs in 26 starts.

Weissert made his MLB debut last Thursday after pitching in 40 games for the Yankees' Triple-A affiliate this season, posting a 1.76 ERA with 18 saves in 19 chances, and 67 strikeouts in 46 innings. Weissert had a disastrous debut that included two balks and a hit by pitch in the Yankees 13-4 win in Oakland.

Weissert went on to pitch two clean innings in his second appearance, during the Yankees' 4-1 loss to the Athletics on Sunday.

There was no immediate word on Taillon's prognosis. He was seen grimacing and shaking his right hand as he headed to the Yankees clubhouse in between innings.

After Taillon's exit, the Yankees took a commanding 7-2 lead over the Angels in the fourth inning with a three-run shot by All-Star outfielder Aaron Judge.

Judge hit his major league-leading 51st home run of the season after joining the 50-run club for the second time in his career just the night before. Judge became just the 10th player in MLB history to record multiple 50-homer seasons, joining Hall of Famers Babe Ruth and Mickey Mantle as the only Yankees to accomplish the feat in pinstripes.