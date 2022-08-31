NEW YORK -- Tylor Megill is one step closer to returning to the Mets rotation.

Megill will be starting a rehab assignment at Double-A Binghamton on Thursday night, according to Mets manager Buck Showalter.

The righty has been on the injured list since mid-June with a right shoulder strain. While Megill began the season as a starter -- going 4-2 with a 5.02 ERA in 41.1 innings pitched, he will return to the Mets as a reliever when he comes off the injured list.

Showalter also revealed that infielder Luis Guillorme could begin a rehab assignment on Sunday. Guillorme has been at Citi Field working out on the field in recent days and is expected to run the bases on Wednesday.

Guillorme is expected to platoon at third base with Eduardo Escobar when he returns from the injured list.

Meanwhile, the health of Brett Baty appears to be up in the air as the Mets rookie third baseman underwent imaging on his jammed right thumb.

When asked if the imaging came back clean, Showalter said, "I didn't say that."

Baty was not available to hit during Tuesday night's contest against the Dodgers. Since coming up to the majors, Baty is hitting .184/.244/.342 with two homers in 38 at-bats.