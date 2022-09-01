Timmy Trumpet rocked Citi Field with a live rendition of Edwin Diaz's walkup song 'Narco'

Justin Turner appears to have tied the score, but Brandon Nimmo leaps at the wall to take away a home run. (0:46)

NEW YORK -- Timmy Trumpet made his triumphant return to Citi Field on Wednesday and got an opportunity to deliver the performance baseball fans have been waiting for: a live horn rendition of Edwin Diaz's walk-up song "Narco."

"I tried to look up a little bit when I was running to see how the reaction was from the fans so I looked up and it was pretty fun," Diaz said after the game. "I could feel the vibe from the fans. They were really excited."

Trumpet made his Citi Field debut on Tuesday when he played a rendition of "Take Me Out to the Ballgame" in front of New York Mets fans. However, after the Mets lost to the Los Angeles Dodgers in the series opener, he was unable to perform the song that made him famous in Queens.

He returned on Wednesday hoping that things would play out differently in the middle game of the Dodgers-Mets series. When the ninth inning came and Diaz entered the game with the Mets holding on to a one-run lead, Trumpet made another appearance on the field, accompanied by Mr. and Mrs. Met.

"I was talking to my wife and she said she felt pretty emotional when she started hearing the trumpets on the field," Diaz said.

The moment lived up to the hype. Diaz sat down the Dodgers in order and preserved a 2-1 victory for the Mets. After the Mets' win, Trumpet left the ballpark to catch a flight to Singapore, but Diaz said the Australian musician could return to Queens again this season.

"He said he would come back to play in the World Series again," Diaz said.