ATLANTA -- Rookie Spencer Strider set an Atlanta record with 16 strikeouts while allowing two hits in eight innings to lead the Braves to a 3-0 win over the Colorado Rockies on Thursday night.

Strider fanned his last two batters with two runners on base in the eighth -- with his fastball still hitting 98 mph -- to complete his masterful 106-pitch outing.

Austin Riley and rookie Michael Harris II hit solo home runs for Atlanta.

Strider threw only 42 pitches threw his first four innings, setting a pace that allowed him to log his longest career start. He did not walk a batter, making him the fourth rookie in major league history with 16 strikeouts and no walks in a game, according to ESPN Stats & Information research. The others were Jon Gray (2016), Kerry Wood (1998) and Dwight Gooden (twice in 1984).

Strider also joined Wood, who had 20 strikeouts in a one-hitter in 1998, as the only rookies ever with at least 16 strikeouts and two or fewer baserunners allowed, according to ESPN Stats & Information research.

Hall of Famer John Smoltz held the previous Atlanta record with 15 strikeouts in a nine-inning game against the New York Mets on April 10, 2005 and against Montreal on May 24, 1992. Warren Spahn had 15 strikeouts in a nine-inning game in 1960, when the franchise was in Milwaukee in 1960. He also had 18 strikeouts in an extra-inning game in 1952.

Kenley Jansen pitched a perfect ninth for his 31st save in 36 chances.

The Braves won two of three against Colorado and remained three games behind the National League East-leading New York Mets.

Strider (9-4) was dominant in extending the Rockies' road woes. Colorado fell to 20-44 away from Coors Field, a .313 winning percentage that ranks last in the majors. The right-hander struck out the side in the second and seventh innings.

Strider set his previous high with 13 strikeouts in a 13-1 win over Philadelphia on Aug. 2.

Strider retired Colorado's first 12 hitters before C.J. Cron lofted a soft single into right field to lead off the fifth. He didn't allow another hit until Michael Toglia's single to right with one out in the eighth.

Elias Díaz then reached when first baseman Matt Olson was charged with an error after missing shortstop Dansby Swanson's throw, leaving runners on first and third. Swanson struck out Elehuris Montero and then fanned Sean Bouchard -- both of whom whiffed on sliders -- to set the Atlanta record.

Making only his 30th career appearance and 17th start, Strider posted his fifth career game with at least 10 strikeouts. He has won his last three decisions and has shown no signs of fading late in the season. He began the year in Atlanta's bullpen.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.