The San Francisco Giants placed left-hander Alex Wood on the 15-day injured list Saturday with a left shoulder impingement and recalled outfielder Bryce Johnson.

Wood, 31, is 8-12 with a 5.10 ERA in 26 starts this season. He has struggled to the tune of a 13.86 ERA over his past three starts, including four runs over 4⅔ innings against the San Diego Padres on Wednesday.

Johnson, 26, made his major league debut in early August and struck out three times in four at-bats over four games. He is batting .290 with a .371 on-base percentage, 37 runs and 29 steals in 85 games this season at Triple-A Sacramento.