The New York Yankees have placed outfielder Andrew Benintendi on the 10-day injured list with right wrist inflammation after he was hurt during Friday's 9-0 loss to the Tampa Bay Rays.

In the third inning, Benintendi, who had a leadoff double in the first, swung and missed at the first pitch of his second at-bat against Rays starter Jeffrey Springs, a 90 mph sinker, and started shaking his right hand vigorously before leaving the game.

Benintendi had been slated to undergo an MRI on Saturday after X-rays on Friday were negative.

The Yankees also recalled outfielder Estevan Florial from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, signed right-hander Ryan Weber to a major league contract and designated left-hander Anthony Banda for assignment.

Benintendi had struggled in his first couple of weeks since being acquired from the Kansas City Royals, with a .206 batting average and zero home runs in his first 18 games in pinstripes, but he had been one of the few Yankees hitters swinging a hot bat as of late. In his 10 previous games entering Friday night, he was hitting .325 with 2 doubles, 2 home runs and 7 RBIs.

"Obviously, a big [loss]," manager Aaron Boone said Friday. "Obviously, an important guy in our lineup right now, especially as we struggle as much as we are right now offensively. Benny has been hitting the ball really well."

Information from ESPN's Marly Rivera was used in this report.