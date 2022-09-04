New York Mets right-hander Max Scherzer left his start earlier than expected Saturday against the Washington Nationals because he felt "fatigued" on his left side, the team said.

Scherzer lasted just five innings and 67 pitches, departing with the score tied 1-1. The Nats went on to win 7-1.

"He probably could've continued to pitch, but we didn't think it was a good idea," Mets manager Buck Showalter said.

"He didn't ask to come out. You know Max is never going to do that. ... Just didn't think it was a good idea to push it, and we're hopeful he'll make his next start."

Scherzer retired the side in order in the fifth, getting Ildemaro Vargas to tap the ball back to him for an inning-ending groundout. Upon entering the Mets' dugout, he was seen walking down the tunnel toward the clubhouse with a team trainer following closely behind him.

Scherzer, who was replaced by Tommy Hunter to start the sixth, allowed one run on three hits with five strikeouts and one walk.

Scherzer was sidelined for seven weeks earlier this season due to a strained oblique.