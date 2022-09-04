The Boston Red Sox brought up one of their top prospects Sunday, promoting first baseman Triston Casas from Triple-A Worcester for the series finale against the Texas Rangers at Fenway Park.

The 6-foot-4, 22-year-old has played 284 games in the minors, batting .269 with 46 homers and 181 RBIs.

"He's going to play almost every day," Boston manager Alex Cora said. "We'll get to know him on a daily basis and see what he's all about. Obviously, the player we like."

The left-handed hitting Casas will play first and bat sixth.

"From everything I hear, the situation will call to do something and he'll do it," Cora said. "He'll put the ball in play with a runner on third and less than two outs with how much power he has. I'm excited he's here."

Casas was listed as the No. 46 prospect in the minor leagues by ESPN before the season and the No. 3 Red Sox prospect in an August update of the rankings.

To make room on the roster, the Red Sox demoted struggling right-handed hitter Bobby Dalbec, 27, to Worcester.

"It was difficult because he hasn't stopped working, understanding his situation," Cora said. "There's a lot of guys, they'll check out."

Dalbec is batting .211 with 11 homers and 36 RBIs.

"We talked to him: 'Go down there and dominate and play,''' Cora said. "He's going to get consistent at-bats."

The Red Sox enter Sunday clinging to slim hopes of getting back into the American League wild-card chase, trailing the third and final spot by 7½ games with three teams in front of them.

Boston also recalled right-hander Josh Winckowski, Sunday's scheduled starting pitcher, from Worcester and placed righty Kutter Crawford on the 15-day injured list with a right shoulder impingement.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.