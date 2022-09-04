Minnesota Twins right-hander Tyler Mahle was placed on the 15-day injured list Sunday with shoulder inflammation a day after he left his start early.

Mahle departed after two innings Saturday night after experiencing fatigue in his right shoulder. The Twins lost 13-0 as the White Sox's Dylan Cease came within one out of pitching a one-hitter.

Saturday night's start was Mahle's first since returning from a stay on the IL because of shoulder inflammation. His velocity on his four-seam fastball topped out at 88 mph in the second inning Saturday, well below his season average of 93 mph. He allowed five hits and four runs before exiting the game.

Mahle is 1-1 with a 4.41 ERA in four starts for the Twins since Minnesota acquired him from the Cincinnati Reds before the trade deadline.

He is 6-8 with a 4.40 ERA overall this season.

The Twins recalled left-hander Jovani Moran from Triple-A St. Paul in a corresponding move.

Minnesota (67-65) enters Sunday in second place in the American League Central standings, trailing the first-place Cleveland Guardians by one game.