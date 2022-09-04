The slumping Philadelphia Phillies placed outfielder Nick Castellanos on the 10-day injured list with a right oblique strain.

The move was made retroactive to Saturday by the Phillies, who have lost five of their past six games entering Sunday's series finale against the San Francisco Giants.

Castellanos suffered the injury on a swing on Friday night in the Phillies' 13-1 loss and had an MRI on Saturday.

Manager Rob Thomson told reporters before Sunday's game that Castellanos' oblique strain was "mild" and said he was hopeful Castellanos will be able to return after 10 days.

Castellanos, in his first season with the Phillies after signing a five-year, $100 million contract in free agency, is hitting .265 with 13 home runs and 61 RBIs. His offensive production this season has been well below his 2021 season, when he hit .309 with 34 home runs and 100 RBIs for the Cincinnati Reds.

The Phillies called up infielder/outfielder Dalton Guthrie from Triple-A Lehigh Valley in a corresponding move and designated infielder Luis Garcia for assignment to create room for Guthrie on the 40-man roster.

The Phillies (73-60) hold the National League's third and final wild-card spot with a 2½-game lead over the Milwaukee Brewers entering Sunday.