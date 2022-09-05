CHICAGO -- Minnesota Twins catcher Gary Sanchez was feeling fortunate Sunday after he nearly walked into a major injury.

Sanchez was almost struck in the head by a full swing by teammate Gilberto Celestino during Minnesota's 5-1 victory against the Chicago White Sox.

The incident occurred when Chicago brought in Kendall Graveman to face Sanchez with two outs in the eighth inning. Sanchez was heading back to the dugout to learn more about the reliever when he was almost hit by Celestino in the on-deck circle.

Celestino missed Sanchez's face by mere inches.

"I had a few minutes to go and ask a couple questions about that pitcher," Sanchez said through a translator. "I saw his bat was on his shoulder just standing there in the on-deck circle and so I went back to the dugout and I didn't notice he was swinging."

Sanchez lowered his head after the bat passed, and Celestino leaned back with an incredulous look on his face.

"He almost hit me, but thank God, nothing happened," Sanchez said. "It's just an accident. It's fine."