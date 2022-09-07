DENVER -- Milwaukee Brewers left-hander Eric Lauer exited with elbow tightness after allowing seven runs in 2 2/3 innings against the Colorado Rockies on Wednesday.

A trainer and manager Craig Counsell came to the mound in the second inning after Lauer gave up Alan Trejo's two-run homer.

An inning later, Michael Toglia hit a three-run drive to make it 7-0 as the Brewers lost 8-4. The trainer returned to the mound and Lauer then walked off the field after 60 pitches

It was the second-most runs allowed by Lauer in his 26 starts this season. His ERA jumped to 15.91 in six career starts at Coors Field.

The Brewers finished the game 3 1/2 games out of the final NL wild-card spot after leading the NL Central as late as Aug. 5.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.