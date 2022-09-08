Starling Marte is hit in the hand by a Mitch Keller pitch and is forced to leave the game a couple of innings later. (0:18)

New York Mets outfielder Starling Marte has a partial non-displaced fracture on his right middle finger and is day-to-day, the team said on Wednesday.

Marte took a 96 mph fastball from Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Mitch Keller to the middle finger on his right hand on Tuesday. He was out of the lineup for New York's 5-1 win over Pittsburgh on Wednesday in the first game of a doubleheader.

Marte is batting .292 with 16 HR and 63 RBIs in 118 games for the Mets this season.

