New York Yankees infielder DJ LeMahieu was placed on the 10-day injured list because of inflammation on his right second toe, the team said on Thursday.

LeMahieu hasn't played since Sunday and has missed New York's last three games because of the injury. He was slated to be examined by specialists on Wednesday.

LeMahieu is batting .262 with 12 home runs and 46 RBIs but has struggled over the past month. He batted .211 in August and is 0-for-12 this month.

In other moves on Thursday, New York reinstated left-handed pitcher Nestor Cortes (left groin strain) from the 15-day injured list and recalled infielder/outfielder Miguel Andujar from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

Cortes last pitched on Aug. 21.