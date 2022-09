The Houston Astros have activated closer Ryan Pressly from the 15-day injured list.

Pressly originally went on the IL on Aug. 25 after he experienced spasms in his neck.

The team had expected him to be activated earlier this week, but manager Dusty Baker said Pressly was still feeling soreness in the neck, delaying his return.

The right-hander has 25 saves this season for the AL-best Astros.

In the corresponding roster move, Houston optioned righty Brandon Bielak to Triple-A Sugar Land.